Multnomah County voters to decide on tax measure that would fund eviction defense

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - For Tuesday’s special election, several topics are being voted on in Multnomah County including a tax measure that not everyone is on board with, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

A lot of eyes are on Measure 26-238 which would introduce a 0.75% capital gains tax to fund lawyers for tenants facing eviction.

According to data from Portland State University, 842 households faced eviction in March alone and only 3% had legal representation. Measure 26-238 has potential to change that statistic.

Proponents say the measure will tax the region’s wealthiest to raise between $12 million to $15 million a year, and it could start helping renters as soon as next year.

However, Mayor Wheeler has spoken against the ballot measure saying while the tax is “well-intentioned,” the way it was drafted is the wrong mechanism to address evictions.

“It would impact the sale of your home, the way it was drafted. Also includes your retirement account. So it’s a tax on everybody,” Wheeler said. “We need to hold the line. At least for the next year we should try and collectively hold the line and let our community recover. Our community is in a precarious place. As studies indicate, we’re losing population. People have specifically identified government taxes as being part of that equation.”

Along with Measure 26-238, voters will also have the opportunity to renew the Portland Children’s Levy, which is a property tax that funds after-school classes, youth hunger prevention, and other programs.

Voters will also elect a new Multnomah County Commissioner to represent Southeast Portland and fill several school board seats across the metro region.

Ballots can be delivered to any Oregon official ballot drop off site. The deadline to do so is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

