Police: 9 parked vehicles hit by suspected DUII driver in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspected impaired driver is accused of crashing into multiple vehicles in the Richmond neighborhood Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of a driver who had hit multiple vehicles and drove off. Police say the suspect driver only stopped after his vehicle became too damaged to move further.

SEE ALSO: Woman dies at hospital after head-on crash in Tigard; man arrested for manslaughter, DUII

Police say officers were able to find a total of nine damaged vehicles.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey Law, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and three counts of hit and run.

Police say Law is only facing three counts of hit and run at this time because officers weren’t able to find the owners of all of the damaged vehicles, but they did leave contact information.

Anyone who needs to report damage to their vehicle can contact police.

