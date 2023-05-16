Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools

FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, in elementary and middle schools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the USDA says chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda and is considering two options. One limits flavored milk to only high schools and the other option allows it to stay. Both include a proposed added sugar limit for flavored milk.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports a decision will be made early next year and enforced in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Landslide on SR 504
11 people, dog rescued by helicopter after landslide near Mount St. Helens
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting
Oregon Senate Floor on Monday
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

Latest News

Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say