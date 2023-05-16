Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat at a SE Portland school Monday.

East Precinct officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. to the Creative Science School at 1231 92nd Avenue after receiving reports of a former student in tactical gear with a gun. Callers reported the former student was threatening to commit a shooting.

Police say they found the teen near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The 13-year-old was wearing a tactical vest, helmet, goggles and carrying what appeared to be a Glock handgun, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

After being confronted by officers, the teen surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officers then determined the gun was a realistic-looking replica.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with Menacing with a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

