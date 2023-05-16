Unusually Warm May Weather Continues

Good morning! It’s a dry & mild start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’ll watch a few clouds drift through the region today. Other than that, expect mostly sunny skies & a very warm afternoon (especially for mid-May standards). Temperatures should reach the mid 80s across the metro area. Strong high pressure is still building over the western United States & Canada, focusing over British Columbia. This will keep the abnormally warm conditions around for several more afternoons. The hottest weather should take place Wednesday, with temperatures topping out around 90 degrees. If we do indeed reach the 90s at PDX, that would be the fifth time this month doing so.

It looks like we’ll come up just shy of 90 degrees on Thursday as high pressure gradually shifts eastward. Between the end of the week and this weekend, a more pronounced cool down will take place. High temps will dip into the low 80s, and eventually the 70s as we wrap up the weekend. There are even some computer models hinting at highs in the mid 60s by early next week.

I don’t see any signs of significant rain on the way, but patchy drizzle or a few showers could return between Sunday & Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.