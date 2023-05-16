Unusually Warm May Weather Continues

Cooler Weather Arriving This Weekend
5/16/2023
5/16/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a dry & mild start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’ll watch a few clouds drift through the region today. Other than that, expect mostly sunny skies & a very warm afternoon (especially for mid-May standards). Temperatures should reach the mid 80s across the metro area. Strong high pressure is still building over the western United States & Canada, focusing over British Columbia. This will keep the abnormally warm conditions around for several more afternoons. The hottest weather should take place Wednesday, with temperatures topping out around 90 degrees. If we do indeed reach the 90s at PDX, that would be the fifth time this month doing so.

It looks like we’ll come up just shy of 90 degrees on Thursday as high pressure gradually shifts eastward. Between the end of the week and this weekend, a more pronounced cool down will take place. High temps will dip into the low 80s, and eventually the 70s as we wrap up the weekend. There are even some computer models hinting at highs in the mid 60s by early next week.

I don’t see any signs of significant rain on the way, but patchy drizzle or a few showers could return between Sunday & Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Landslide on SR 504
11 people, dog rescued by helicopter after landslide near Mount St. Helens
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Oregon Senate Floor on Monday
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

Latest News

5/15/23
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/15)
Portland Heat
Scattered thunderstorms this evening mainly over Cascades, then a bit cooler Tuesday
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/15)
Sunshine in the Columbia River Gorge
Another hot and sunny day, chance of afternoon thunderstorms