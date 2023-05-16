Washington lawmakers pass law to keep hard drugs illegal

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - As they convened for a special session on Tuesday, Washington’s lawmakers passed a significant new drug policy, saying it strikes a balance between compassion for individuals who struggle with substance misuse and maintaining public order.

The deal negotiated by Democratic and Republican leaders a day earlier aims to close the gap between liberals who think drug use should be decriminalized and conservatives who say that using the fear of jail time to coerce individuals into treatment is important.

The bill retains criminal penalties for drug possession, making it a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year after that. But police and prosecutors will be encouraged to divert cases for treatment or other services, and the measure provides millions of additional dollars for diversion programs and to provide short-term housing for people with substance-use disorders.

The Senate voted 43-6 in favor; the House 83-13 in favor. Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill into law later in the day on Tuesday.

“This bill is not designed to fill our jails, it’s designed to fill our treatment centers,” said Inslee. “And the investments we’re making will create treatment resources in small townships and big cities. This is a statewide solution to a statewide problem.”

In addition to the mounting addiction crisis, lawmakers were under pressure to enact a bill because of a self-imposed deadline: On July 1, a temporary law that has been in effect for two years and renders intentional drug possession criminal will expire.

If the bill wasn’t passed into law, drug possession would have become legal under state law, including fentanyl and other lethal opiates. The only other state to attempt decriminalizing possession is Oregon, where the experiment is having trouble.

Gov. Jay Inslee called lawmakers back to the Washington Statehouse for the special session after they failed to pass a new drug law last month.

A number of senators made tearful remarks about losing loved ones to addiction. Sen. Ron Muzzall, a Republican from Oak Harbor, talked emotionally about how his niece Rachel Marshall, who founded the well-known Seattle business Rachel’s Ginger Beer, passed away last month.

“If we cannot offer hope for these people that are in the throes of addiction, what good are we?” he said. “I failed. My niece, whom I loved and had a great relationship, she hid that addiction from me.”

Sen. John Braun of Centralia, another Republican, lost a nephew two years ago and claimed that in recent weeks, he has frequently thought of him and what the state may change to better assist others.

“If we want to save people’s lives, if we want to help people – and I think everyone in this chamber does – we have to try something different,” he said.

Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, a Tacoma Democrat, declared that she would back the bill initially. But she reminded her coworkers to be prepared to take additional steps to support housing and mental health resources.

“We’ve got so much work to do beyond this bill to actually achieve anything that’s in it,” Trudeau said. “We’re not going to achieve it with one bill. … And we are not going to achieve it by simply criminalizing those that are deep in their addiction, deep in poverty, and deep in pain and trauma.”

According to the agreement, it is a civil violation to sell drug paraphernalia such glass tubes for smoking fentanyl.

Cities and counties will not be permitted to outlaw drug paraphernalia, but they will be permitted to regulate harm-reduction initiatives, such as those that offer methadone or other medications to treat addiction, as well as recovery homes, in the same way that they do with other vital public services.

In 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state law making drug possession a felony as unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly had the drugs. Washington was the only state in the country without that requirement.

In response, lawmakers downgraded the crime of deliberate drug possession to a misdemeanor and mandated that for the first two crimes, police must refer offenders to examination or treatment. Officers could not easily determine how many times a person had been referred, and there was still insufficient access to care. The action was rendered temporary by lawmakers, who allowed themselves until July 1 to develop a long-term strategy.

