Woman dies at hospital after head-on crash in Tigard; man arrested for manslaughter, DUII

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman injured in a head-on crash last week has died and the man accused of causing the crash has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Tigard Police Department.

The crash happened on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Pfaffle Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. According to police, witnesses reported a truck went into oncoming traffic and caused a crash that involved four cars and a motorcycle.

Three people - two with serious injuries - were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the victims, identified as 81-year-old Luigina Elmer, of King City, died at the hospital.

The driver who investigators believe caused the crash was identified by police as 43-year-old Grant Thomas, of Hillsboro. Thomas was arrested at the crash scene and is facing charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to the crash scene and is leading the ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

