Young father identified as victim in deadly N. Portland shooting

Kenny Martinez
Kenny Martinez(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who died in a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Friday.

At 11:30 p.m., on Friday, officers were called to a shooting in the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Kenny Martinez with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner confirmed Martinez’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

According to police, Martinez’s family says he was a young, caring father who was active in his child’s life.

SEE ALSO: Woman dies at hospital after head-on crash in Tigard; man arrested for manslaughter, DUII

Police have not said if there have been any arrests or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-23-0781 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Landslide on SR 504
11 people, dog rescued by helicopter after landslide near Mount St. Helens
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting
Oregon Senate Floor on Monday
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

Latest News

Police Lights
Mountain View HS in lockdown after gunshots heard nearby, police say
Michael Marchi
Oregon City man gets new smile to celebrate new life
Luigina Elmer
Woman dies at hospital after head-on crash in Tigard; man arrested for manslaughter, DUII
FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless...
Washington state lawmakers seek to avoid decriminalizing drugs