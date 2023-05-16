Young father identified as victim in deadly N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who died in a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Friday.

At 11:30 p.m., on Friday, officers were called to a shooting in the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Kenny Martinez with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner confirmed Martinez’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

According to police, Martinez’s family says he was a young, caring father who was active in his child’s life.

Police have not said if there have been any arrests or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-23-0781 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

