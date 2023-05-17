Fred Meyer, Sunshine Division volunteers help food get to the people who need it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 has been partnering with Fred Meyer for the Hunger Free Project, an effort to shed light on and solve hunger issues in the Pacific Northwest. A big part of that effort is getting food to the people who need it, and that’s where volunteers come in.

One box at a time, volunteers from Fred Meyer are proving there are no idle hands in the fight to end hunger.

“A lot of people, it’s tough to make ends meet,” said Tricia Halpin with Fred Meyer. “And so this is basic necessities. People need food to survive, and so we’re able to give back in that way.”

By day, Halpin works in human resources at Fred Meyer. Some days she’s on the assembly line, putting together meal kits for those in need at the Sunshine Division in Wilsonville.

“Being able to give back to the community. There’s a lot we do that sometime being in the office you don’t get a lot of customer facing experience, and so this allows us to provide that, give me that social piece giving back,” she said.

Fred Meyer has partnered with the Sunshine Division since 1923, a full century working together to provide food for those experiencing food insecurity.

Last year, the company donated over four million pounds of food for the community.

“At Fred Meyer, our purpose is to feed the human spirit, and a big part of that is making sure that our communities have access to food,” said Fred Meyer President Todd Kammeyer.

Through the month of May, the Hunger Free Project is encouraging anyone to stop by their local Fred Meyer store and buy a $10 virtual food bag, which will help get important pantry essentials to families in need around Oregon and Southwest Washington.

