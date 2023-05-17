On the Go with Ayo at Pink! Rosé Festival

Live music, good food and a little bit of rosé - the Pink! Rosé Festival is returning to Hillsboro this weekend!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Live music, good food and a little bit of rosé - the Pink! Rosé Festival is returning to Hillsboro this weekend!

The festival will be hosted at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday, may 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will get to taste wood fired pizza, street tacos, and of course rosé.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

To buy tickets and for more details about the Pink! Rosé Festival, click here.

