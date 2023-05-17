Man sentenced to more than 5 years for knife attack at MAX station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for an attack that happened at a TriMet MAX station last summer.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Raziel Olam Briah was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

The attack happened on July 27, 2022, at the North Prescott Street MAX Station. Briah, armed with a large knife, became fixated on a man at the station and charged at him, unprovoked. As the victim ran away, Briah pulled out the knife and slashed the victim’s forearm, causing a large gash and lasting effects, according to the district attorney’s office.

Briah is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

