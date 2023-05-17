Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest happening this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first ever Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest is happening this weekend.

The two-day food and wine festival will take place on May 20 and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stoller Family Estate Experience Center in Dayton.

The event will feature curated bites and drinks from AAPI owned Portland restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries.

