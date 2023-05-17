Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest happening this weekend

The first ever Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest is happening this weekend.
By Mia Villanueva
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first ever Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest is happening this weekend.

The two-day food and wine festival will take place on May 20 and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stoller Family Estate Experience Center in Dayton.

The event will feature curated bites and drinks from AAPI owned Portland restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries.

To learn more about the event, click here.

