Oregon May 16 special election results

KPTV Your Voice Your Vote
KPTV Your Voice Your Vote(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Oregon held a special election where counties voted on local ballot measures, school board posts and/or levies, water and fire districts, among other races. Stay with FOX 12 for the latest results and analysis on air and online.

In early election results released on Tuesday, Julia Brim-Edwards had a sizable lead in the contest for Multnomah County Commissioner, District 3. She received 60% of the vote, followed by Albert Kaufman with 8% and Anna Del Rocio with 31%.

Multnomah County voters say ‘no’ to proposed capital gains tax

With more than 85,000 ballots counted, 82.72% of Multnomah County voters said “no” to a proposed capital gains tax on Tuesday. The tax would have funded legal assistance for renters facing eviction.

Other races we’re watching include Portland Public Schools Zone 3, and the City of Portland Measure 26-240.

Stay with FOX 12 on-air and online for the latest election results and analysis.

Find more election results here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle 4-alarm fire in downtown Portland
Firefighters make dramatic rescues from apartment fire in downtown Portland
Jacob Stokes
Missing teen near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Luigina Elmer
Man charged in crash that killed woman, seriously injured 2 others in Tigard
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting

Latest News

File: Portland downtown
Multnomah County voters say ‘no’ to proposed capital gains tax
File: Portland skyline
Portland ranks in top 40 for best places to live in U.S. for 2023-2024 but falls lower than previous years
South Korean adoptee Adam Crapser speaks during an interview in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 2,...
South Korean man adopted by Oregon couple says he was viciously abused
Windows shot in TriMet buses cause service delays, terrified riders