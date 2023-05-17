Oregon May 16 special election results

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Oregon held a special election where counties voted on local ballot measures, school board posts and/or levies, water and fire districts, among other races. Stay with FOX 12 for the latest results and analysis on air and online.

In early election results released on Tuesday, Julia Brim-Edwards had a sizable lead in the contest for Multnomah County Commissioner, District 3. She received 60% of the vote, followed by Albert Kaufman with 8% and Anna Del Rocio with 31%.

With more than 85,000 ballots counted, 82.72% of Multnomah County voters said “no” to a proposed capital gains tax on Tuesday. The tax would have funded legal assistance for renters facing eviction.

Other races we’re watching include Portland Public Schools Zone 3, and the City of Portland Measure 26-240.

Stay with FOX 12 on-air and online for the latest election results and analysis.

Find more election results here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.