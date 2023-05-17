Owner of Albany tattoo parlor accused of sexually abusing customers

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a tattoo parlor is accused of sexually abusing customers, according to the Albany Police Department.

Daniel Nunez-Rodriguez, owner of Majin Ink LLC, was first arrested on May 1 following a sex abuse investigation that began in 2022. Police say a 19-year-old woman, who was a customer, accused Nunez-Rodriguez of unwanted sexual contact.

Police say detectives began a different criminal investigation after another customer, a 24-year-old woman, accused Nunez-Rodriguez of unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions.

Nunez-Rodriguez was arrested on May 12 and booked into the Linn County Jail. According to court documents, he is facing three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of harassment.

Police say he has been released from jail pending trial.

Police believe there may be more victims and investigators are asking victims to come forward. Anyone with information related to the investigation or is a victim of Nunez-Rodriguez should contact the Albany Police Department detective unit at 541-917-7688.

