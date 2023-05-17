Owner of Albany tattoo parlor accused of sexually abusing customers

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a tattoo parlor is accused of sexually abusing customers, according to the Albany Police Department.

Daniel Nunez-Rodriguez, owner of Majin Ink LLC, was first arrested on May 1 following a sex abuse investigation that began in 2022. Police say a 19-year-old woman, who was a customer, accused Nunez-Rodriguez of unwanted sexual contact.

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old Woodburn woman

Police say detectives began a different criminal investigation after another customer, a 24-year-old woman, accused Nunez-Rodriguez of unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions.

Nunez-Rodriguez was arrested on May 12 and booked into the Linn County Jail. According to court documents, he is facing three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of harassment.

Police say he has been released from jail pending trial.

SEE ALSO: Windows shot in TriMet buses cause service delays, terrified riders

Police believe there may be more victims and investigators are asking victims to come forward. Anyone with information related to the investigation or is a victim of Nunez-Rodriguez should contact the Albany Police Department detective unit at 541-917-7688.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle 4-alarm fire in downtown Portland
More than 100 displaced after fire tears through Portland apartment building
Luigina Elmer
Man charged in crash that killed woman, seriously injured 2 others in Tigard
Kenny Martinez
Young father identified as victim in deadly N. Portland shooting
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting

Latest News

Jissel Segura
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old Woodburn woman
9 parked vehicles hit by suspected DUII driver in SE Portland
Oregon Asian American Pacific Islander Food & Wine Fest
More than 100 displaced after fire tears through Portland apartment building