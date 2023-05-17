Portland apartment building on brink of collapsing after fire, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire officials are now concerned that a downtown apartment building that was badly damaged by a fire on Tuesday, displacing nearly 100 people, is on the brink of collapsing.

The apartment building, known as The May, is more than 100 years old and the fire that ripped through the third and fourth floor possibly caused structural damage, according to those close to the investigation.

Bricks and masonry started to crumble down and onto the closed street in front of the building on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after a news conference about the latest on the fire investigation.

#Breaking: The May Apartments building that was heavily damaged by yesterdays four-alarm fire has just partially collapsed onto SW 14th Ave in Downtown Portland. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tvzS17yIBI — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) May 17, 2023

Rick Graves, a spokesperson for the fire department, said crews extinguished the last remaining “hot spot” but on Wednesday investigators “red-tagged” the building. Meaning no civilians can enter the structure on Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street.

“This building is of imminent concern to collapse,” said Graves. “This is an unreinforced masonry building that was effectively being held together by the floors.”

On Tuesday, firefighters made dozens of rescues and no people were reported missing or injured but they confirmed some pets died in the fire.

“These floors are now extremely damaged and affected by fire, flame and water. So, there’s a heavy concern, or a significant concern, we could lose this building at any time. In fact, when we’re just blowing water gently on one side of the building, we make sure everybody on the other side of the building is away. It’s that perilous,” said Graves at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Graves added that a forensic investigation would start on Friday with drone support from Scappoose fire officials and the city engineer has approved one fireman to enter the building with a rescue crew close by as they look into the origin of the fire.

Graves said that nearby streets around the area of the building would remain closed until Saturday.

“If it is determined that it is a threat to the safety of the community and the safety of citizens, an encouraging process needs to go through to have the building taken down,” Graves said.

Two firefighters received minor injuries during the struggle to contain the blaze on Tuesday. One was sent home for a cardiac issue related to exertion and another was hit in the head with a piece of glass.

The Red Cross has set up temporary housing for some of the residents who lost their homes in the low-income building.

Blanchet House, a Portland-based organization, says that many of those who lost their homes have been devastated by the loss.

“These are people who worked so hard to become housed, sober, and employed after experiencing homelessness,” Blanchet House wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Now they are homeless again. Low income housing that was offered to tenants is rare in Portland. Where will they live? For now we’ve offered room to some but we don’t have enough room for everyone who lost their homes.

“This is a dire situation for people who were just barely hanging on to their housing. It will take them months to find affordable housing and they might not. That means leaving jobs and move elsewhere if they can afford it,” they added.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.