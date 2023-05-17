Road closed for repairs after sinkhole opens up in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A road in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood will be closed for several days while crews repair a sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up on Friday on Southeast Yamhill Street between Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast 76th Avenue. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) says there is no immediate danger outside the sinkhole area.

Crews will do some precautionary work an exposed sewer pipe before the sinkhole can be backfilled and the street repaved. BES says the roads will be closed through at least May 23.

BES says the sinkhole was likely caused by a leaking private sewer lateral, which flowed and impacted the downstream maintenance hole. That will be repaired before the sinkhole is filled.

While the roadway will remain closed, sidewalks will stay open for pedestrian, wheelchair and bicycle use.

