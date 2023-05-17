Summer-like Pattern Will Persist Through Saturday

Good morning! It’s another mild & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The marine layer is draped over the coastline, and is attempting to push up the Columbia River toward the metro area. Expect to see some low clouds this morning, especially in Clark County and points to the northwest. We shouldn’t see too many clouds around Multnomah County and areas to the south. Any clouds that push in will quickly clear out to sunshine. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly start to weaken and push eastward toward the end of the week, allowing temperatures to cool down a degree or two each day. We’ll also start to see more of that marine layer each morning (low clouds). Afternoons will remain warm through Saturday, with highs ranging between the low to mid 80s.

We finally have more typical weather for mid-May coming between Sunday and Tuesday (and potentially beyond that). A trough of low pressure will slide over the northeast Pacific Ocean around Sunday, parking itself right along our coastline. This system will bring more cloud cover and a few chances of showers. I’m still not seeing a soaking rain in the extended forecast, but spots of drizzle and light showers tend to accompany this kind of weather pattern. We’ll certainly see a dip in our temperatures. Expect highs to range between the upper 60s and low 70s, with overnight lows trending into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Wednesday!

