Summer-like weather continues through Saturday, then big cooldown early next week

Temperatures have been warming more quickly today and we’ll end up close to 90 degrees this afternoon; that’s about 20 degrees above normal for mid-May!

If you’d like it a bit cooler, you’re in luck the next few days. A minor push of cooler marine air arrives west of the Cascades tonight. Then we expect reinforcing surges of that fresh Pacific air the next few nights. The result is a cooling trend with increasing morning cloud cover. That said, we’ll remain above normal temperature-wise with highs around 80 through Saturday.

A major push of marine air for Sunday and Monday means lots more cloud cover, less sunshine, and temperatures finally back to normal. We’ll top out in the upper 60s or 70 during that time. But our parched plants won’t get much help because the system passing overhead will bring few or no showers. Then another warmup arrives about a week from now. The result will be an unusually long two-week dry spell in the middle of May.

There’s no sign of hot weather for another week, or thunderstorms with heavy rain.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

