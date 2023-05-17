Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old Woodburn woman

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Salem earlier this year.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Anderson, of Portland, was arrested by US Marshals in Sacramento, California. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the death of 19-year-old Jissel Segura, of Woodburn.

In the early morning hours of March 2, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Embassy Court Apartments and found Segura in a car with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Anderson was arraigned on Monday. He has been booked into the Marion County Jail.

SEE ALSO: Young father identified as victim in deadly N. Portland shooting

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931, jremmy@co.marion.or.us, or anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.