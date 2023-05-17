Windows shot in TriMet busses causing service delays

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three TriMet busses were targeted along a North Portland bus route a spokesperson said.

The Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said they believe the three busses were hit by some sort of B.B. or Pellet gun between Sunday and Monday. One bus rider posted photos on social media showing cracked glass from the object that hit the window. Luckily no one was hurt. But TriMet did temporarily suspend service to 10 blocks of its Line 4 route between the Charleston and Portsmouth neighborhoods. Commuter Tiffany Robinson said it’s frightening to know buses were targeted by someone along North Fessenden Street where she gets on.

“It’s kind of inconvenient and it just messes up the commute for a lot of people,” Robinson said. “It’s unsafe.”

TriMet said one of their busses was hit near the corner of North Berkley Avenue and North Fessenden Street. The second was hit just a few blocks down on the corner of North Van Houten Avenue and North Fessenden Street. It’s unclear when the third bus was hit because the bus driver didn’t realize there was damage until later.

TriMet sent FOX 12 this statement:

“We’re thankful that no one was hurt in any of these incidents. Transit Police will be providing an increased presence around the area.”

“Stop playing, people’s lives are out here,” Robinson said. “People have to get to work and have to get around. We want to get there safely. Go to a shooting range if you want to shoot.”

