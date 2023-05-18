$2 permits required to park at Multnomah Falls start May 26

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Memorial Day weekend, timed use permits will be required to park near Multnomah Falls this summer.

From May 26 through Sept. 4, drivers will need a permit to park at the Interstate 84 parking lot between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People will not need a permit to take a shuttle, ride-share or bicycle to visit the falls.

The time-use permit program aims to help reduce congestion during the busy summer months.

The $2 permits can be bought online and up to two weeks before the visit.

A limited number of permits can also be picked up at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale, and at the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Having a permit does not guarantee a parking spot.

