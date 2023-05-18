$2 permits required to park at Multnomah Falls start May 26

Starting Memorial Day weekend, timed use permits will be required to park near Multnomah Falls this summer.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Memorial Day weekend, timed use permits will be required to park near Multnomah Falls this summer.

From May 26 through Sept. 4, drivers will need a permit to park at the Interstate 84 parking lot between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People will not need a permit to take a shuttle, ride-share or bicycle to visit the falls.

The time-use permit program aims to help reduce congestion during the busy summer months.

The $2 permits can be bought online and up to two weeks before the visit.

A limited number of permits can also be picked up at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale, and at the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Having a permit does not guarantee a parking spot.

