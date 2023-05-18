58-year-old man dead after falling into Calapooia River near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man is dead after falling into the Calapooia River on Tuesday, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

At about 3:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that her husband had fallen in the river while walking his dog and she saw him float around the bend. When the dog returned alone, the woman said she drove down the road to find cell service to make the call.

SEE ALSO: Portland apartment building on brink of collapsing after fire

Firefighters responded to the area of the river where the man was last seen and began to search the banks for him as rescue swimmers got ready to search the water, they said.

Before the swimmers were able to join the search, crews spotted the man floating face down and unresponsive in the water.

The man was pulled from the water, but despite resuscitative efforts, firefighters said he was declared dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River

Firefighters said they did not believe that any intoxicants were involved.

“[We’d like] to remind people that our local waters are still very cold and there is still a large seasonal flow in our rivers and streams,” a fire department spokesperson said. “Please use caution around all water ways, lakes, and rivers. Always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket when recreating in or around water.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.