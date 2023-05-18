58-year-old man dead after falling into Calapooia River near Sweet Home

FILE - Fire department
FILE - Fire department(KEYC News Now)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man is dead after falling into the Calapooia River on Tuesday, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

At about 3:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that her husband had fallen in the river while walking his dog and she saw him float around the bend. When the dog returned alone, the woman said she drove down the road to find cell service to make the call.

SEE ALSO: Portland apartment building on brink of collapsing after fire

Firefighters responded to the area of the river where the man was last seen and began to search the banks for him as rescue swimmers got ready to search the water, they said.

Before the swimmers were able to join the search, crews spotted the man floating face down and unresponsive in the water.

The man was pulled from the water, but despite resuscitative efforts, firefighters said he was declared dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River

Firefighters said they did not believe that any intoxicants were involved.

“[We’d like] to remind people that our local waters are still very cold and there is still a large seasonal flow in our rivers and streams,” a fire department spokesperson said. “Please use caution around all water ways, lakes, and rivers. Always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket when recreating in or around water.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV Your Voice Your Vote
Oregon May 16 special election results
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
File: Cascade locks near the Bridge of the Gods.
Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
File: Greater Idaho proposal
Another Oregon county expresses interest in joining Greater Idaho

Latest News

Amber Alert Idaho:
AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Large crash on I-5 in Marion County has northbound lanes closed
Oregon's Teacher of the Year to be featured in Grand Floral Parade
Building under construction destroyed by 2-alarm fire in NE Portland