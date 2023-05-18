AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy

Amber Alert Idaho:
Amber Alert Idaho:(Idaho State police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KPTV) - The Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Thursday, May 18 in Nampa, where a 36-year-old man was accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old boy.

The AMBER Alert pinged phones as far west as the Portland metro area.

Police said they are looking for a gray 2018 Honda Civic as a possible vehicle to watch for with Idaho capital plate O19YOR. They also believe the missing child and man may be headed to Oregon.

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. Rudy is a 2-year-old boy with short black hair who was last seen wearing a pamper diaper and a gray shirt with a hood.

The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.

If you have information, contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203.

