Another Oregon county expresses interest in joining Greater Idaho movement

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Another Oregon county has voted to join the Greater Idaho movement.

Wallowa County voters said “yes” to further consideration of the long-shot idea to move the state’s border.

Measure 32-007 requires county commissioners to meet to discuss adding Wallowa to the Greater Idaho movement.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County voters say ‘no’ to proposed capital gains tax

Wallowa County currently has 6,376 registered voters.

Eleven Oregon counties have so far supported similar legislation to potentially unite with Idaho.

The initiative is anticipated to be put to a vote in central Oregon’s Crook County in May, followed by Gilliam and Umatilla counties.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.