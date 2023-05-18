Building under construction destroyed by 2-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A building being built in the Concordia neighborhood was destroyed by a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire near the intersection of Northeast 36th and Northeast Killingsworth. Crews arrived to the scene and found a three-story structure under construction fully-involved with fire. A second alarm was called.

At one point, the building became engulfed in flames and there was concern of collapse. There was also concern the fire may extended to nearby homes. PF&R said two parts of the partially constructed building collapsed and the third part is not stable.

FOX 12 spoke with the owners of the building who said it was to be a three-story apartment building with 15 units.

There were no injuries reported. PF&R said the fire did not extend to neighboring homes and no one in the surrounding area will be displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire investigation will begin later in the morning, according to PF&R.

