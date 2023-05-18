Clackamas Co. deputy hurt after patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUII driver

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deputy with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected impaired driver late Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened while the deputy was on scene of another crash on northbound Interstate 205 near Southeast Sunnyside Road.

The deputy was sitting inside the patrol vehicle with emergency lights on when a driver crashed into the back of the vehicle, causing it to spin and land several feet off the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clackamas County patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUII driver (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

“We are grateful that he was not injured more seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, whose name has not been released, is under investigation for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and fourth-degree assault.

