Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River

File: Cascade locks near the Bridge of the Gods.
File: Cascade locks near the Bridge of the Gods.(NPS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE LOCKS Ore. (KPTV) - Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who fell into the Columbia River on Wednesday.

A helicopter search and rescue crew from Astoria was on the scene, the USGS wrote in a tweet.

The 19-year-old man was last seen being swept under the Bridge of the Gods in the Columbia River after entering the water in Cascade Locks.

There were reportedly a group of three people in the water and two were able to make it safely to shore.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office is leading the search.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

