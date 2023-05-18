Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River

CASCADE LOCKS Ore. (KPTV) - Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who fell into the Columbia River on Wednesday.

A helicopter search and rescue crew from Astoria was on the scene, the USGS wrote in a tweet.

The 19-year-old man was last seen being swept under the Bridge of the Gods in the Columbia River after entering the water in Cascade Locks.

There were reportedly a group of three people in the water and two were able to make it safely to shore.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office is leading the search.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

