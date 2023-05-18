Comfortably warm next couple of days, then cooling down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A push of slightly cooler Pacific air last night has been enough to cool us down today. We’re ending up in the low-mid 80s instead of 90 degrees. That’s still 10-15 degrees warmer than a typical May day, but at least a bit more reasonable!

We’ll see the layer of ocean-cooled air (the marine layer) thicken a bit tomorrow and Saturday; we’ll spend most of those days in the 70s and just barely reach 80 in the afternoon. Then big push of marine air plus a weather system tracking overhead cools us off another 10 degrees or so Sunday/Monday. That finally brings us back to normal temperatures for the first time in almost two weeks! With such thick cloud cover we may see spots of drizzle or even a shower Sunday through Tuesday.

Strong high pressure takes control over the Pacific Northwest again by the middle of next week bringing temperatures above normal once again. But we don’t see any sort of hot weather or a heat wave as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

There’s no sign of a soaking rain in the next 7-10 days.

