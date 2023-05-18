Experiment PDX sparks curiosity for kids and adults

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Experiment PDX in Southeast Portland is the newest place for the Rose City to create community, connect and nerd out!

The storefront is a space for both kids and adults to explore the wonders of science and art together. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checked out the spot to learn more.

Experiment PDX is on Southeast Stark in Portland. You can learn more about hours and upcoming events here.

