Gradual Cooling Trend Over the Next Several Days

Coolest Days: Sunday & Monday
5/18/2023
5/18/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:14 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good morning! The marine layer is draped over the coastline this morning, and it’s surging up the Columbia River. Expect to see some brief morning clouds in parts of the metro area. Overall though, today will turn out to be a pretty sunny day. Temperatures will be much more tolerable than yesterday. We’re kicking off the morning in the 50s and low 60s. Valley highs should reach the low to mid 80s.

Onshore flow will strengthen a bit over the next several days, bringing more Pacific air inland each day. Visually, you’ll notice more of the marine layer each morning, and low clouds will probably linger into the afternoons Saturday through Monday. The streak of 80+ degree days should come to an end Saturday. Temps will max out in the mid to upper 70s. The coolest days of the next week will be Sunday and Monday with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Shower chances look pretty bleak though, so plan on watering those gardens.

High pressure will gradually build back in mid to late next week, clearing out the clouds and warming temps up. Highs will make a run at 80 degrees by Wednesday, and should be well into the 80s Thursday & Friday.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

