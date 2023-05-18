Large crash on I-5 in Marion County has northbound lanes closed

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A large crash on I-5 has the northbound lanes closed, about seven miles north of Albany near the line between Marion County and Linn County.

Around 2:40 p.m. the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes on the interstate would remain closed for the next several hours. Shortly after 3 p.m., ODOT said northbound traffic on I-5 would be diverted onto Jefferson Highway at Exit 238 for the afternoon rush hour.

A spokesperson for Oregon State Patrol confirmed that there are multiple vehicles involved and multiple injuries.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

