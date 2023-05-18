Oregon’s revenue projected to be record-setting $5.5 billion, Kotek pushes for spending priorities

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Economists said Oregon’s revenue forecast may be record-setting and much higher than previously expected.

Following this announcement, Governor Tina Kotek called for “bold action” and pushed for what she called priorities in the budget.

The Office of Economic Analysis presented the latest revenue forecast Wednesday, projecting an additional nearly $2 billion in tax receipts. The governor said it’s an opportunity to focus on priorities, but not everyone agrees.

Oregon’s latest revenue forecast was released Wednesday. It projected the personal kicker is up to a record-setting $5.5 billion and the corporate kicker $1.8 billion.

“The $1.96 billion in revenue up from the March forecast is really good news for Oregonians,” Kotek said.

Kotek reiterated her spending priorities.

“We now have an opportunity with that forecast to finish this session in a way that lifts up the top priorities of Oregonians,” Kotek said. “Housing and homelessness, making sure our mental health system works better for people no matter where they live in the state, and making sure our youngest students have the skills they need.”

Kotek pushed for $316 million to address homelessness, $1 billion in bonding to build and preserve more affordable housing, $280 million to address behavioral health, $120 million to improve early literacy, and more.

Some people said they don’t agree spending more money is the solution.

“Homeless and mental health, they’re not doing it right, so it needs to go back in our hands because it’s not being done correctly,” an Oregon resident said.

“My opinion is I’d rather spend my money myself, so I’d like to have it come back to Oregonians,” Joe Schmeer, an Oregon resident, said.

In response, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released a statement saying “Oregon families are on track to receive the largest kicker return they have ever received. Republicans trust Oregonians with their tax refund, their children, and their families.”

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) also responded in a statement and said “..we expect the kicker to be rightfully returned into the hands of hardworking Oregonians.”

As the walkout by Senate Republicans continues, Kotek said with about six weeks left in the session she remains optimistic.

