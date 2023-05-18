West Linn elects 23-year-old as youngest mayor in city history

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was elected Tuesday as the youngest mayor of West Linn in the city’s history.

At last check, 80% of the voters chose Rory Bialostosky to officially take the role in the May special election.

After growing up in West Linn and graduating from the local high school, Bialostosky earned his bachelor’s degree from Lewis and Clark College.

He was elected as president of the West Linn City Council in 2020. In January 2023, Bialostosky was sworn in as interim mayor after the former mayor resigned.

