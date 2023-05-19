3 found dead after domestic violence with gun report in Kelso, police say

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - Three people were found dead in Kelso, Wash. after police received a report of domestic violence with a gun on Friday, according to the Kelso Police Department.

At about noon, police responded to the scene and found the bodies. They said the scene was contained and they believe all people involved were accounted for.

They said they are not looking for any suspects as this time, nor do they believe there is any threat to the community.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are available.

