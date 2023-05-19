Body found in 2006 identified as Aumsville man

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Human remans found in 2006 have been identified as an Aumsville man missing since 2005, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

On Oct. 23, 2006, the deputies responded to the report of a body found in the area of the Big Springs Snow Park on Highway 22, east of Sweet Home. The investigation determined the body had been there about a year, but the DNA did not reveal any matches at the time.

Detectives sent a DNA sample to Parabon Nanolabs, a private company, in hopes they would be able to find the person’s identity. Using DNA ancestry databases and tracking possible family lines, Parabon Nanolabs identified a possible match.

The family of Jesus Ruiz said they had not seen or heard from him since 2005, and believing him to be in Mexico, never reported him missing.

After testing DNA samples from the family, detectives confirmed the man’s identity.

Deputies said an investigation into Ruiz’s death is ongoing.

