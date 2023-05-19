Gradual Cooling Trend Continues

Good morning! Our weather is playing out in similar fashion to Thursday morning, with the marine layer draped over the coastline & mostly clear skies inland. Low clouds are surging up the Columbia River, and should make a brief appearance in the metro area. Other than some patchy low clouds, today will be another sunny day inland. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 80s. If you plan to be in the Cascades or central Oregon, isolated afternoon thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Just keep that in mind if you plan to be out hiking.

Onshore flow will strengthen a bit between today and Saturday, bringing more widespread low clouds tomorrow morning & slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Even more marine air will pour inland between Saturday and Sunday. Highs will go from about 80 degrees Saturday to about 70 degrees Sunday. We may not even reach 70 degrees on Monday due to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle will be possible with that thicker marine layer. In addition to the cooler afternoons, overnight temps will also turn cooler. We’ll see several nights in the low 50s and upper 40s in the inner urban areas (and likely cooler in outlying spots).

We’re still expecting a bit of a warm up around midweek, but we’re approaching with caution. There are signs that another cool down may occur late in the week. One thing that I’m certainly not seeing: a soaking rain over the next 7 days.

Enjoy the pleasant weather, and have a great Friday!

