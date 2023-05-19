Gresham police looking for missing man with memory problems

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 59-year-old man who has a medical condition that affects his memory.

Luis Helgenberger left his home in the 700 block of Northeast 187th Avenue around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday to go for a walk and did not return.

Luis’ family says this is out of the ordinary and they are worried for his well-being.

Luis is described as a Pacific Islander male who is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black and gray hair and brown eyes. Luis was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who knows of Luis Helgenberger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.