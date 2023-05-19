Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,...
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.

The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the companies. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — which has allowed them to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.

The settlement will provide cash compensation to customers who incurred theft-related losses or damage that was not covered by insurance — as well as reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums and other losses, Kia and Hyundai said.

A software upgrade will also be provided to eligible owners as part of the settlement. For customers with vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade, the agreement will provide a up to $300 reimbursement for anti-theft devices.

The total settlement amount will depend on how many customers choose to participate.

The wave of Hyundai and Kia thefts began in 2021 and spread nationally, with a peak last summer, as a result of instructional videos posted on TikTok and other social media sites. Some police departments report continued rampant thefts despite the automakers’ unveiling of anti-theft software nearly three months ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-5 in Oregon on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.
7 dead, others injured in crash on I-5 in Marion County
Amber Alert Idaho:
AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
Vancouver man attacked by teens
Vancouver man survives attack at Esther Short Park
File: Greater Idaho proposal
Another Oregon county expresses interest in joining Greater Idaho

Latest News

Rev. Al Sharpton eulogizes Jordan Neely, whose chokehold death on a New York City subway set...
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection in late April as the company has seen its...
Which retailers accept the 20% Bed Bath & Beyond coupons?
Oregon Liquor commission considers doubling surcharge on bottles