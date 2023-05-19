New policy restricts Oregon Liquor commission employees from rare liquor products

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Board of Commissioners of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission approved a policy Thursday that restricts agency employees from access to rare and hard-to-find liquor products, they announced.

In February, the then-executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Steve Marks, and five other agency officials were found to have diverted sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey, for their own use.

RELATED: Criminal investigation launched into alleged ethics violations by OLCC staff

An investigation found that although the officials were paying for the whiskey, which can cost hundreds of dollars a bottle, they were able to obtain them thanks to their connections and inside knowledge at the commission. As a result, the public was denied access to the pricy liquor.

Following the investigation, the commissioners have begun to implement new policies for OLCC employees.

SEE ALSO: 7 dead in crash on I-5 in Marion County, northbound lanes closed

The first specifies that employees are not allowed to set aside liquor for their own purchase. Additional policies will address how products could be provided to non-profits and charities, and how rare and hard-to-find products should be sold to consumers once they reach retailers, according to the commissioners.

On Thursday, the board also heard public testimony from people representing both public health and hospitality industries on a proposal to increase the per-bottle cost of liquor by 50 cents.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV Your Voice Your Vote
Oregon May 16 special election results
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on I-5 through Tigard, deputies say
File: Cascade locks near the Bridge of the Gods.
Coast Guard searching for 19-year-old man who fell into Columbia River
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
File: Greater Idaho proposal
Another Oregon county expresses interest in joining Greater Idaho

Latest News

Missing Gresham man
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory problems
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with KC Hanson, Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, as...
Democratic Party of Oregon fined over $500,000 donation report
Amber Alert Idaho:
AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy
FILE - Fire department
58-year-old man dead after falling into Calapooia River near Sweet Home