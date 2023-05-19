Oregon GOP boycott reaches day 13; 10 senators now ineligible for reelection

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - With the Oregon Senate Republican boycott reaching day 13 on Thursday, six more senators are now ineligible to run for reelection after reaching 10 unexcused absences.

That brings the total to 10 senators who can’t run for reelection under Measure 113.

Republicans say they’re protesting the “readability” of several bills currently up for discussion, but democrats say the reason for the walkout is to keep a some bills from passing.

Those bills would impact issues including abortion, gender-affirming health care and gun control.

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) said on Thursday that democracy is built on faith.

“I think a lot of people’s faith in Oregon’s democracy was shaking today,” Wagner said. “It is clear that when the Senate Republicans, when a minority veto to overrule the will of the voters who sent us all here and gave the Democrats the majority to sometimes make some pretty tough calls. But debate, argue, persuade, show up, and vote.”

In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said the Republicans are “engaged in a peaceful, Constitutional protest.”

“While Democrats are laser-focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about: homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education,” Knopp said.

The Senate is adjourned until 10:30 a.m. Monday.

