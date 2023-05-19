Portland unveils newest safe rest village; many neighbors still uneasy, they say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village was unveiled Thursday in North Portland, and met with mixed emotions.

According to the city, it is equipped with 60 tiny homes to help people living on the streets get shelter, and transition to housing. It is located on the Peninsula Crossing Trail near N. Syracuse and N. Macrum.

The new site is run by Urban Alchemy, the California-based nonprofit partnering with Portland to run up to six sanctioned camp sites or safe rest villages across the city.

Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees Portland’s safe rest villages, welcomed media and neighbors into the new site Thursday for an inside look.

“This humanitarian crisis has been very uncomfortable for a lot of people,” said Ryan. “I think that today there’s hope.”

Urban Alchemy has received $50 million from Portland to operate these sites and hire staff. The group says most staff in Portland are being found through local parole offices and sheriffs’ offices, as Urban Alchemy’s approach is to hire staff who were formerly incarcerated or homeless to give them a second chance, and help their residents feel more comfortable.

“What we’ve generally found is that people with those kind of experiences are able to support the homeless communities in ways that others might not be able to,” said Jeffers Dickey, who will be in charge of all Urban Alchemy operations in Portland.

George Siebert is one neighbor who was invited to the site Thursday, and has lived in his home for decades, just steps from the site. He and his wife say they have been unhappy with construction of the site, because the village’s bathrooms are feet from his windows.

“Five feet from our property, they are allowed to put a structure. This is city code and it applies anywhere, any kind of structure,” said Sibert gesturing toward the bathrooms through his living room window. “So this is what I look at now.”

Staff with the city’s safe rest villages program says the bathrooms at the Peninsula Crossing Village were placed near Siebert’s house to be close to water lines and other utilities. Staff also say the bathrooms and village as a whole are temporary, because the land is being leased from the Portland Housing Bureau through June 2025, with future plans to build affordable housing units on the site.

Commissioner Dan Ryan responded directly to George Siebert and his concerns about the bathrooms while taking questions from reporters. Siebert and other concerned neighbors joined news crews as Ryan was giving remarks.

“Know that for right now that’s where they’re located, and I hope they will be as quiet as they’ve been at the other sites, and we’ll be in communication with you,” said Ryan. “And like I said earlier, we have to get moving.”

For now, Seibert says he is just hoping Urban Alchemy staff will communicate with him on a regular basis and address any concerns.

“They made kind of an effort to introduce themselves, a couple of the people, and they were very polite,” said Siebert. “We will see when things get rolling, we’ll find out how things are going. But right now we don’t know.”

