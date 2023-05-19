Record-warm May stretch continues, turning cooler this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a beautiful day out there with sunny skies and calm wind.

We will likely top out in the low 80s today in Portland, marking our eighth consecutive day at or above 80 degrees. That has never happened before in May! It should be a calm evening tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.

More isolated thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds have popped up east of the mountains this afternoon, impacting Deschutes and Crooks counties. These are moving to the north/northeast so they’ll stay east of the Cascades and will die down tonight.

Saturday looks like a very nice day with some patchy morning clouds and a mostly sunny afternoon in the valleys. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s around the metro area. A stronger surge of marine air will work its way in between Saturday and Sunday, leading to much cooler days Sunday and Monday with a few more afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Don’t be surprised if you see light, spotty drizzle in the mornings with that thicker cloud cover. Overnight temperatures will finally get back down to normal- right around 50 degrees- starting Sunday night.

The morning clouds/afternoon sunshine pattern continues through all of next week with comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Models are indicating we may see a slight cooldown next weekend if a trough drops down. We’ll keep you posted. There is still nothing pointing toward a good rain chance for the next 7+ days. Enjoy the milder and dry weather!

