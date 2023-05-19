Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old California man was arrested Thursday following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany that killed seven people and injured four others, according to the Oregon State Police.

According to police, Lincoln Clayton Smith was driving a semi with a canvas-sided livestock trailer north on I-5. At about 2 p.m. near the Santiam Rest Area, the semi “left the roadway” on the right-hand side, police said.

RELATED: 7 dead, others injured in crash on I-5 in Marion County

The semi that Smith was driving struck a Ford passenger van carrying 11 people and smashed it into another parked semi, police said.

Six people in the van were declared dead at the scene, and another person died after being rushed by helicopter to the hospital. Four more people in the van were injured and taken by ambulance to medical care.

The driver of the second semi was unhurt.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver man survives attack at Esther Short Park

Smith was given a medical evaluation and then later arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. Police said his charges include driving under the influence, reckless driving, seven counts of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of third-degree assault.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.