1 found in street shot, later dies in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northeast 82nd Avenue near Northeast Fremont Street. When they arrived, they found a person shot in the middle of the street who later died. The shooting happened next to a Popeyes restaurant.

The suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.

