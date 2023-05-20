35th Oregon International Air Show takes off in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The 35th Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro brought excited fans to the ground and planes to the skies Friday.

People came in from all over the region to look up and see something spectacular, like Jeff Cook.

“Just something about the shear awesomeness of a big machine like that doing amazing things. It’s like thunder, and a sound of freedom type thing,” Cook said. “I know it’s cliché.”

Lance Hammond, a young spectator, agreed

“For me, I love watching airplanes,” Hammond said. “But I don’t smile as much because I’m just focused on the planes. I always feel very happy, and it’s when I feel the calmest listening to the engines and watching.”

“It’s really exciting to see them,” said Lance’s brother, Grant.

The air show will continue through Sunday.

