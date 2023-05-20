3 hospitalized after Forest Grove house fire

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people are displaced, and three were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Forest Grove on Friday afternoon, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

FGF&R said just after 4 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Hillcrest Way. When they arrived, they found the front entrance of the house on fire that also spread to the attic. Firefighters put out the fire at the entrance and moved to the attic. They had to pull down the ceiling to access the attic space to extinguish the rest of the fire. The fire did not spread to the living area, but it did have smoke and water damage.

One person from the home and two neighbors had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. An update on their conditions was not provided.

Four adults are displaced and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation but is believed to have started on the outside of the home near the front doorway.

