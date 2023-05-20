Clackamas Co. sheriff says county cut her office out of budgeting process

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas County Sheriff Angela Brandenburg published a letter to residents, sharing concerns she had with the county and the budget.

“I sent out a letter today to our community with my concerns about how the funding that they entrusted to me to use for law enforcement services is being diverted,” said Sheriff Brandenburg. “When I went out for the Public Safety Levy I promised the voters that I would champion and be a good steward of their dollars. What is happening right now, I believe is wrong.”

She says every year, she typically has very collaborative budget discussions with the county, but she described this year as “a little but more contentious.”

At the center of the alleged disagreements is the sheriff’s office budget and funding for the new Clackamas County Courthouse, which is currently under construction.

“There’s $15 million that the county is looking to find in not just my budget, but all budgets throughout Clackamas County,” said Sheriff Brandenburg. “Mine is one of the largest budgets and they do not agree with me finding that money by eliminating positions. Instead they say that I have money in my Public Safety Levy that can be used to take on additional costs that, on the back end, the county will be using to pay for the Clackamas County Courthouse.”

The Public Safety Levy, which was passed by voters in 2021, was specific on what it provides continued funding for: 84 jail beds in the Clackamas County Jail, 30 sheriff’s jail deputies, 18 sheriff’s patrol deputies, and sheriff’s specialized drug enforcement team.

In her letter, Sheriff Brandenburg stated she tried to find a solution by eliminating 34 positions, many she says were vacant, but the county rejected the budget and instead took it over.

“This is the first time in the history of Clackamas County that the Sheriff is not presenting their budget or a budget,” said Sheriff Brandenburg. “The county administrator has taken my budget from me, the sheriff, and will be presenting that to the Clackamas County Budget Committee. That budget was not informed by me, informed by my staff. I have a very complicated budget, I have a lot of concerns about that. I will be there with my staff next week and I will be putting information forth that the budget committee considers my budget, an alternate budget.”

The Budget Committee is set to meet next week.

In response, Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West provided the following statement:

“I have supported public safety my entire public service career and especially as a Clackamas County Commissioner. As commissioners, we are asking every single county department and office to look for efficiencies in service delivery and a reduction in duplicative and redundant services. Including the Sheriff’s Office. Like every family right now, Clackamas County government has to tighten our belts and live within our means. I am committed to public safety, deputies on the street, and protecting the public. Our county proposed budget does just that. The proposed budget has no staffing reductions to the Sheriff’s Office because none are needed. It is unfortunate the Sheriff is using our dedicated public safety employees as pawns in the budget process. I look forward to a full public discussion on the budget next Tuesday, May 23 where all will be revealed.”

