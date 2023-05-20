‘Comfort K9s’ support firefighters who responded to deadly I-5 crash near Albany

SUBLIMITY Ore. (KPTV) - Two K9s with the Sublimity Fire District were called in to ease the nerves of Jefferson Fire Crews when they returned from the crash on Interstate 5 on Thursday.

Probie, the older “comfort K9″ has been doing this for a while now, and young Barnaby is still in training.

Volunteers with Sublimity Fire say it was good to see the pair making a difference.

