‘Comfort K9s’ support firefighters who responded to deadly I-5 crash near Albany

Two K9s with the Sublimity Fire District were called in to ease the nerves of Jefferson Fire Crews when they returned from the crash on Interstate 5 Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUBLIMITY Ore. (KPTV) - Two K9s with the Sublimity Fire District were called in to ease the nerves of Jefferson Fire Crews when they returned from the crash on Interstate 5 on Thursday.

Probie, the older “comfort K9″ has been doing this for a while now, and young Barnaby is still in training.

Volunteers with Sublimity Fire say it was good to see the pair making a difference.

