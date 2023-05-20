Dry but cloudy and cooler to start the week

Good morning everyone,

Today started off slightly warmer than yesterday, but the day should end slight cooler than yesterday. Highs for the Portland metro will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. Overnight temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight, but still above average by nearly 5 degrees. Looking ahead Monday should be the coolest day with highs getting briefly back into the upper 60s due to cooler air from the northwest. After a brief bout of morning clouds, Tuesday begins a warmup which gets highs back into the upper 70s by the weeks end.

Really not seeing any significant rain in the forecast for the next week.

