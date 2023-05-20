Dry but cloudy and cooler to start the week

Back to average to start the week
Back to average to start the week(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning everyone,

Today started off slightly warmer than yesterday, but the day should end slight cooler than yesterday. Highs for the Portland metro will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s and upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. Overnight temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight, but still above average by nearly 5 degrees. Looking ahead Monday should be the coolest day with highs getting briefly back into the upper 60s due to cooler air from the northwest. After a brief bout of morning clouds, Tuesday begins a warmup which gets highs back into the upper 70s by the weeks end.

Really not seeing any significant rain in the forecast for the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Deadly crash on I-5 in Oregon on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.
7 dead, others injured in crash on I-5 in Marion County
Vancouver man attacked by teens
Vancouver man survives attack at Esther Short Park
Amber Alert Idaho:
AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy
partly cloudy sky
Gradual cooling trend continues following record heat

Latest News

First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/19)
7 day
Record-warm May stretch continues, turning cooler this weekend
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/19)
partly cloudy sky
Gradual cooling trend continues following record heat