Forest Park visitors report multiple black bear sightings in same day

PP&R is installing signs notifying the public of black bear sightings in Forest Park.
PP&R is installing signs notifying the public of black bear sightings in Forest Park.(Portland Parks and Recreation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple black bear sightings have been reported in Forest Park in the span of 24 hours, according to Portland Parks & Recreation.

In a news release on Friday, PP&R said Forest Park visitors have reported three separate black bear sightings in the last day or so. The sightings have been reported in the following locations:

  • Near NW 53rd Ave.
  • Leif Erickson Trail
  • Upper Saltzman/Fire Lane 5 area

The sightings have been reported to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. It said while bears in Forest Park are not unheard of, it is unique to have this many sightings over a short period of time. It said the ecology of Forest Park is attractive to them.

At ODFW’s request, PP&R is installing signs warning visitors of bear sightings in Forest Park. If you see a bear, you’re asked to call the ODFW Sauvie Island office at (503) 621-3488.

