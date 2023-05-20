Forest Park visitors report multiple black bear sightings in same day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple black bear sightings have been reported in Forest Park in the span of 24 hours, according to Portland Parks & Recreation.

In a news release on Friday, PP&R said Forest Park visitors have reported three separate black bear sightings in the last day or so. The sightings have been reported in the following locations:

Near NW 53rd Ave.

Leif Erickson Trail

Upper Saltzman/Fire Lane 5 area

The sightings have been reported to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. It said while bears in Forest Park are not unheard of, it is unique to have this many sightings over a short period of time. It said the ecology of Forest Park is attractive to them.

At ODFW’s request, PP&R is installing signs warning visitors of bear sightings in Forest Park. If you see a bear, you’re asked to call the ODFW Sauvie Island office at (503) 621-3488.

